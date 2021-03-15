The new version of the bill on the creation of an anti-money laundering platform based on the Central Bank of Russia drew criticism from the National Council of the Financial Market (NSFM), in which most of the largest banks participate. The response was sent to the regulator itself, the State Duma, the Federation Council, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice and Rosfinmonitoring, RBC reports.

The deputy head of the council, Alexander Naumov, warned that the changes made look cosmetic, but in general the requirements of the authorities remained the same. The main risk he called the desire to make banks “part of the penitentiary system.”

According to him, banks are essentially required to punish clients, including blocking accounts or even taking money in favor of the budget without a court decision. This approach, Naumov pointed out, violates the constitutional rights of citizens and the right of organizations to freely dispose of property.

The compliance specialist of a bank from the ten largest in Russia noted that the new edition further increases the list of “suspicious transactions”, which means that banks will have to create obstacles for clients even more often. At the same time, credit institutions do not have special knowledge and competencies to assess criminal intentions.

The review also states that the Bank of Russia wants to classify its clients as one or another risk group, and then assess how banks comply with the law. Thus, all scoring systems of credit institutions will be secondary in relation to the Central Bank’s norms. At the same time, the regulator itself will not bear any responsibility, banks will receive all lawsuits. This idea is contrary to international guidelines for combating money laundering.

The head of the State Duma’s Financial Market Committee, Anatoly Aksakov, said that the second version of the bill suits the banks, and all the shortcomings have been eliminated. According to him, the lower house of parliament is going to promptly consider the initiative as soon as it is received. The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Justice confirmed that they are studying the proposal. The representative of the Central Bank believes that the new document complies with the Constitution and does not create a conflict of interest within the regulator.

Earlier, representatives of the Russian banking community opposed the draft law on the transition to domestic software, which should be overseen by the Federal Security Service (FSB).