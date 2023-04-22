RBC: Central Bank to issue recommendations for synchronized collection of debts from Russians

The Central Bank of Russia will issue recommendations for domestic banks and collectors to synchronize the collection of debts from creditors. Alexey Chirkov, head of the regulatory department of the service for protecting consumer rights and ensuring the availability of financial services of the Central Bank, announced this at a conference of the National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (NAAPCA). His words convey RBC.

According to the speaker, the Central Bank plans to call on market participants to develop a unified approach to the collection and restructuring of debts of individuals who have credit obligations to several organizations.

Related materials:

At the same conference, Denis Kuznetsov, Head of the Retail Collection and Settlement Division of Sber’s Troubled Assets Department, cited data from credit bureaus (BKI), according to which 35 percent of borrowers in Russia have two or more loans at once in different banks.

According to him, usually in such situations, creditors begin to compete – some are ready to negotiate and offer restructuring, while others want to repay the debt as soon as possible and go to court.

Earlier in April, the Central Bank offered Russian credit institutions to take responsibility for the actions of financial fraudsters. Speaking in the State Duma, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said that now the consequences of social engineering “are being disentangled only by the people themselves” and banks should be connected to this.