Russian banks that fell under the new US sanctions advised their customers to withdraw money from cards of the international payment system UnionPay. Izvestia has obtained screenshots of SMS notifications received by bank users.

According to Izvestia, Uralsib, MTS-bank, Zenit, Moscow Credit Bank, SDM-bank, Lanta-Bank, Levoberezhny, St. Primorye, UBRIR and other credit organizations that are included in the new package of US sanctions against Russia.

It is clarified that problems with servicing cards of this system may appear only for those who are abroad. On the territory of Russia, the cards will continue to operate.

On the eve of February 24, the US Treasury once again expanded anti-Russian sanctions. Restrictive measures have also been taken against financial institutions. The sanctions list includes citizens of Italy, Switzerland, Germany, who allegedly helped Russia bypass Western sanctions.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a message to the Federal Assembly, said that sanctions are a means by which the West, by its own admission, wants to make Russian citizens suffer. According to him, the Russian economy and management system turned out to be much stronger than the West believed.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the sanctions policy of the West. On December 15, 2022, Putin stressed that Europe, trying to hit Russia economically, first of all harmed itself, and anti-Russian sanctions caused a powerful jump in inflation in the region.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of a special operation by Russia to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022.