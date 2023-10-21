Izvestia: Russian banks expect the Central Bank’s key rate to increase to 14%

At a meeting on October 27, the Central Bank (CB) of Russia will once again raise the key rate, all respondents predict “Izvestia” representatives of credit institutions.

An increase to 14 percent is the base case scenario for nine of the 12 banks. Sovcombank and Zenit also consider an increase of 1 percentage point. The most likely decision of the regulator, however, they allow an increase by 2 percentage points, up to 15 percent. Only Expobank expects a single-digit increase of up to 15 percent.

According to Igor Rapokhin, senior debt market strategist at SberCIB Investment Research, the money market has prepared for an increase in the key rate – its quotes have already included its growth to 14 percent. The head of analytics and corporate business at DOM.RF Bank, Grigory Zhirnov, believes that the regulator will try to do everything to return inflation to the target of 4 percent, since it has exceeded this level for the fourth year in a row. However, this may require keeping the rate high for several quarters.

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia on the issue of the key rate will be held on October 27. Deputy Chairman of the regulator Alexey Zabotkin previously allowed a further increase in the indicator, taking into account the fact that the decisions already made are not enough to return inflation to the target of four percent. According to current data from the Central Bank, by the end of 2023, the inflation rate in Russia may exceed the projected 6-7 percent.

The Central Bank explained the sharp increase in the key rate to 13 percent, which occurred on August 15, with the desire to return inflation to four percent in 2024 and stabilize it near this level in the future.