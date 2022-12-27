Izvestia: Russian banks began to launch cashback for purchases using QR codes through the SBP

Russian banks have begun to introduce cashback for purchases using QR codes through the Fast Payment System (FPS). On Wednesday, December 28, they write “News”.

In particular, Alfa-Bank introduced cashback for purchases through SBP in partner stores in December 2022, and electronics stores re:Store, Samsung and Xiaomi have already joined the campaign.

The system of remuneration in the SBP in the amount of 1.5 percent of the purchase amount as part of the New Year promotion (from December 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023) was also launched by Sinara Bank. From the beginning of 2023, MKB will launch a full-fledged reward program for payments via QR codes. Various options for stimulating their customers for such purchases are being worked out at VTB and at Otkritie.

The Central Bank (CB) told the publication that they welcome the decisions of banks and trading companies aimed at stimulating payments through the SBP.

Earlier, the director of the department of banking regulation and analytics of the Central Bank, Alexander Danilov, said that the regulator was thinking about creating an autonomous fund to support banks so that they “could save themselves.”