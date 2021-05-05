Russian banks have raised deposit rates. The improvement in conditions averaged between 0.2 and 1.5 percent. RIA News…

So, for example, Post Bank has increased rates for the entire basic line of deposits. In annual deposits, the rate increased by 0.25 percentage points, and in eighteen months by 0.35. Promsvyazbank also changed the terms of its products. The maximum growth ranged from 1.45 percent to 1.5 percent.

It is noted that Otkritie Bank has improved the conditions for savings accounts. The growth of rates will be 0.2-0.5 percentage points. And the Credit Bank of Moscow has launched a campaign for the accrual of interest on the balance of funds on cards when the salary is credited.

On April 24, it was reported about the possibility of raising rates on savings products by Russian banks against the backdrop of a decision by the Central Bank. For the first time since 2014, the key rate increased to five percent per annum. According to the Central Bank, such a decision contributed to the increase in the attractiveness of bank deposits for the population. Information about the intention to revise the rates was confirmed by Alfa-Bank, Rosselkhozbank and Post Bank. They urged clients to pay attention to possible changes.