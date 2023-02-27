Russian banks are proposing to drastically reduce the maximum amount of free transfers “to oneself”: from 1.4 million rubles to 300-600 thousand rubles per month. This was reported on February 27 by the publication RBC, with reference to its own sources in the market.

It is indicated that the measure is one of a set of those aimed at combating “wage slavery”: when citizens receive salaries in the bank that the employer has chosen, and not themselves.

The explanatory note to the draft, which is proposed to be discussed in the second reading, states that a new bar for free transfers will be set “in order to prevent the possibility of creating barriers by credit organizations for the special movement of funds between banks by individuals.” Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma committee on the financial market, noted that a version of the bill is now being discussed.

At the same time, earlier the “ceiling” of 1.4 million rubles had already been approved by the Central Bank and the State Duma. Now it is opposed, in particular, by Sberbank and VTB, which have proposed a compromise to set a limit for free transfers at 200,000 rubles, the newspaper claims.

Bank representatives also added that the fast payment system (FPS) should be more accessible to the population. So, if the majority of clients will fit into the limit of 200-300 thousand rubles, then the limit of 1.4 million can only affect wealthier individuals with special service conditions, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

On February 2, Ksenia Artemyeva, COO of the Fast River fintech platform, told Izvestia what pitfalls to expect when transferring money from card to card. The expert noted that despite the apparent simplicity of such financial transactions, even with standard translations, errors can occur due to the carelessness of the translator. Also, when transferring funds, it is important not to forget about the commission, the tariffs of banks and the conditions of transactions, Artemyeva added.

On September 20, 2022, the press service of Otkritie Bank commented to Izvestia that the bill submitted to the State Duma in August, which provides for the introduction of free interbank transfers of up to 1.4 million rubles a month between the accounts of one individual, requires additional study. In particular, it was noted that such operations have their own cost: for example, the bank bears the costs of conducting a transaction through a payment system or through a fast payment system, the conclusion of the National Financial Market Council (NFMS) said.

The SBP was launched by the Bank of Russia and NSPK in February 2019. The system allows you to transfer money by phone number between accounts in different banks, as well as pay for goods, services, etc.