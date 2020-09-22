In Russia, they found a way to overcome wage slavery. In the fast payment system (FPS) of Russian banks, a new service has started to work in full – transfers from companies to individuals. Izvestia writes about this.

The new tool will allow employers to transfer salaries to employees by phone number. Microfinance organizations will be able to transfer credit money to customers through the SBP, and stores can make refunds if necessary.

Irina Kuzmina, Development Director of Delobank, said that the new service can be used for any targeted transfers from companies to individuals. For example, to transfer cash prizes for participating in promotions, funds for the return of goods or income from investments. “The mechanism will also be in demand by microfinance organizations when repaying loans to clients,” she explained.

In March, the Central Bank wanted to allow Russians to transfer amounts of up to two million rubles to each other as part of a fast payment system. In addition, from February 2021, payment for goods and services using QR codes will become available, from September of the same year – periodic payments. From January 2022, citizens will be able to receive transfers from legal entities, including brokers and management companies.