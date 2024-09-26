Uvarov: On July 25, banks froze 30 thousand accounts due to the law on the return of funds

Russian banks blocked 30 thousand suspicious accounts on the first day of a new law, according to which credit institutions must return stolen funds to clients if they allowed them to be transferred to a fraudulent account. This was stated by the head of the information security department of the Central Bank (CB) Vadim Uvarov, writes RBC.

He mentioned that the law came into force on July 25th. According to the regulator, systemically important credit institutions “cool” about 20 thousand money transfers every day. At the same time, Uvarov noted, some citizens sometimes do not understand why such cooling periods occur, and turn to banks for clarification. He recalled that these actions are related to the information about suspicious details that the Central Bank receives from banks.