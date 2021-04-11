It will be possible to pay in digital rubles offline, which will make such transactions attractive to fraudsters. Despite this, Russian banks are ready to take part in testing, but they urge to pay attention to information security. The opinion of market participants leads RIA News…

According to Andrey Makosko, head of the information security service of Novikombank, the main risks will be gaining access to an electronic wallet and fraud using social engineering. “Low public awareness of cybersecurity issues significantly increases these risks. (…) In our opinion, until the problem of fraudulent transactions is resolved, taking into account the existing technologies, the use of offline settlements is premature, ”he said.

Also, banks are frightened by the possibility of an overflow of funds from non-cash payments to digital rubles, which may affect the existing relationship between banks, shops and payment systems. “The volume of customer funds in banks may decrease, which will lead to increased competition for them. The cost of attracting customers will increase, as a result, it will become more difficult and more expensive for banks to compete with each other, ”notes Evgenia Ovchinnikova, Head of the Raiffeisenbank Innovation Center.

According to Olga Makhova, Director for Innovation and Data Management at Rosbank, it is important to ensure that the introduction of the digital ruble does not result in too high costs on the part of banks. Also, in her opinion, customers themselves must understand the advantages that the digital ruble can give them. This, in particular, is the reduction in the cost of operations and the development of smart contracts.

Banks such as Promsvyazbank, Russian Standard and VTB are ready to take part in pilot projects to introduce the digital ruble. “According to VTB, it may take about two years to create the infrastructure for the implementation of digital currency,” said Vadim Kulik, Deputy President and Chairman of the Bank’s Management Board.

Earlier it became known that more than a third of Russians (38 percent) were not inspired by the idea of ​​introducing a digital ruble and negatively assessed such a prospect, 22 percent of them categorically refused to use such money in the future. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the SKOLKOVO-NES Center for the Study of Financial Technologies and Digital Economy.