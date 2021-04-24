Russian banks are preparing to consider raising rates on savings products against the backdrop of the decision of the Central Bank. It is reported by TASS…

For the first time since 2014, the regulator raised the key rate to five percent per annum. According to the Central Bank, such a decision will help increase the attractiveness of bank deposits for the population. Information about the intention to revise the rates was confirmed by Alfa-Bank, Rosselkhozbank and Post Bank. They urged clients to pay attention to possible changes. “We do not exclude the revision of rates on deposits and credit products following the actions of the regulator. We recommend that our clients take advantage of the moment right now, ”said Michael Touch, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Alfa-Bank.

However, some banks have not yet made a final decision on raising interest rates on deposits. VTB and Otkritie Bank said they were analyzing the situation and would make a final decision “based on a wide range of factors, including market conditions, the dynamics of the key rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the regulator’s forecast”.

The central bank announced an increase in the key rate by 0.5 percentage points on April 23, 2021. The regulator explained this decision by the increased growth rates of inflationary expectations of the population and business, as well as a steady recovery in demand and a shift in the balance of risks towards pro-inflationary ones.