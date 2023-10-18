RBC: Russian banks borrowed trillions of rubles from the Central Bank, preparing for a key rate increase

Russian banks borrowed over seven trillion rubles from the Central Bank for several days, which caused a structural liquidity shortage in the market, writes RBC. According to experts interviewed by journalists, we are talking about preparations for raising the key rate.

The indicator of liquidity deficit – a situation when the debt of credit institutions to the Bank of Russia exceeds the amount of their funds placed on deposits and correspondent accounts with the Central Bank – on October 13 exceeded 6 trillion rubles, and by October 17 it fell to 1.19 trillion.

It is noted that the period of averaging of required reserves began on October 11 and will last until November 14. According to it, by assessing the average balances of banks in their required reserve accounts, compliance with the relevant requirements of the Central Bank is verified.

“When within this period banks have any expectations regarding a sharp change in the rate, this can affect the averaging trajectory, and therefore the demand for liquidity within the month,” explained Sofia Donets, economist for Russia and the CIS at Renaissance Capital. . According to her, banks in such a situation try to average reserves before revising this indicator, and the borrowed “cheaper” money after the key rate is raised can be returned to the market at higher rates and make money on it.

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia on the issue of the key rate will be held on October 27. Deputy Chairman of the regulator Alexey Zabotkin previously allowed a further increase in the indicator, taking into account the fact that the decisions already made are not enough to return inflation to the target of four percent. According to current data from the Central Bank, by the end of 2023, the inflation rate in Russia may exceed the predicted 6-7 percent.