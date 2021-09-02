Russian banks got entangled in the “black list” of Roskomnadzor and asked him to provide automatic access to the register, write “Vedomosti”.

The association of banks “Russia” reported to Roskomnadzor about the existence of the problem. In her address, she noted that now only mobile operators have automatic access to the registry, which contains sites with prohibited information.

Because of this, bank employees are forced to manually check the site on which the client is going to complete the transaction for the presence in the list of prohibited ones. In the process, it is necessary to enter a security code, which significantly slows down the work of credit institutions.

In addition, banks complained about the lack of a unified domain name registry with information about their owners, which makes it impossible to check whether a legal entity client has a website registered to it in the ru domain zone. Only on condition that he himself does not report it.

Roskomnadzor has not yet responded to the letter and the proposal it contains to establish interaction with the banking community.

At the end of August, the central bank sent out a letter to banks asking them to tell them what kind of VPN services they use in their day-to-day work. Based on the information collected, the regulator is going to interact with Roskomnadzor and prevent the blocking of the most popular services in Russia. Currently, they may be threatened with blocking, since they are used by Internet users to gain access to prohibited resources.