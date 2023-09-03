Rosselkhozbank does not plan to connect to SWIFT for the sake of reviving the grain deal

There are no plans to connect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT in order to revive the grain deal, but other options are being considered with the participation of a credit institution. This is reported TASS with reference to diplomatic sources in the UN.

“Earlier, it was proposed to carry out settlements through the SWIFT system with a subsidiary of Rosselkhozbank, but not with the bank itself. We are talking about the development of these ideas,” the source said. To implement such a plan, it is necessary to obtain permission from the United States and the European Union, and its implementation will take several months.

Earlier, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency reported that the new UN proposals for a grain deal referred to the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT and the unfreezing of assets of Russian companies involved in the production of fertilizers.