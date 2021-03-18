Russian Alfa-Bank has promised to pay a million rubles for information that will help in catching telephone fraudsters, according to the release of the credit institution (available at the disposal of “Lenta.ru”).

At the moment, the project budget is five million rubles, that is, the bank is ready to pay remuneration to five informants. However, it is emphasized that in the future funding for the program can be increased.

The data that can help in catching fraudsters include the phone number from which the suspicious call came, a recording of a conversation lasting at least 30 seconds, contacts of “black” call centers in which the fraudsters work.

At the same time, the provision of such information in itself does not guarantee the payment of remuneration – it will take place only if the attackers are neutralized. In this case, bank employees will contact the client and ask him to testify to law enforcement agencies.

You can leave information about the scammers on a special website or through a mailbox. The bank promises to maintain the anonymity of the applicants. The first stage of the program will last until April 30.