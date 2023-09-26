Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

An exercise by the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet started in August. According to a report, Russia wanted to demonstrate its power. But that backfired.

Moscow – It’s a test of strength: With the advancing counteroffensive in Ukraine war and further tank deliveries to Ukraine, Russia is forced to demonstrate its power. A Russian military exercise by the Baltic Sea Fleet was supposed to help – but a new report describes the opposite effect.

“Ocean Shield 2023”: Russia conducted exercises with 30 ships and aircraft each

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 30 military ships and boats took part in the Russian Navy’s recent exercises in the Baltic Sea under the name “Ocean Shield 2023”. 30 aircraft and 20 supply boats were also involved. A total of 6,000 military personnel took part, reported Newsweek. The major exercise began in August under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov.

Ukraine War: Baltic Sea Fleet capacities decline

In one Report from Rochan Consulting It has now been determined that the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet is incapable of launching large-scale amphibious operations. This refers to military landing operations from sea to land. These operations also integrate the airspace, explains the Bundeswehr. In addition, the Russian war of aggression is having a negative impact on its own armed forces, including Russia’s navy.

Russia carried out the so-called “Ocean Shield 2023” exercise in the Baltic Sea with 30 ships and aircraft each. It didn’t turn out to be the intended demonstration of power. © Maksim Konstantinov/dpa

“In particular the capacities of the Baltic Sea Fleet have declined“, says the report. Three of their large landing ships were stationed in the Black Sea before the war and due to the Bosphorus being closed to the military. Due to the traffic jam, they were unable to return to their home port of Baltiysk.

Rochan Consulting specializes in open source information, conflict reporting and analysis, the global defense market and national security – with a current focus on military operations in Ukraine.

Russia wanted to demonstrate power – revealed: the country has lost the ability for amphibious offensive operations

The Russian Defense Ministry said in August that the exercises were intended to “test the Navy’s readiness to protect the national interests of the Russian Federation in an operationally important area.” Forces would exercise so “to protect sea routes, transport troops and military supplies, as well as defend the coast.”

Russia tried “the NATO “to show that Russia could still project its power across the entire Baltic Sea Fleet and damage NATO’s potential in the region,” he said Rochan Consulting. But according to the report, the exercise only highlighted that Russia’s Navy had lost its ability to conduct broad and offensive amphibious operations. At the same time as the Russian exercise, a NATO exercise also took place in the Baltic Sea. (hk)