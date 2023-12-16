Russian Defense Ministry: aviation shot down a Ukrainian helicopter in the Zaporozhye region

Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in the Orekhov area of ​​the Zaporozhye region. This was announced by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

Earlier, Konashenkov reported that the Russian army carried out 40 group strikes on targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a week.