Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

In Russia, emergency situations occur again and again in passenger aircraft. Because of the war in Ukraine there is a shortage of spare parts. Putin wants to change that.

Moscow – A Russian plane with 167 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing in Siberia on Tuesday (September 12) due to technical problems. It is no longer an exception that planes from Russia find themselves in dangerous situations. Such incidents have been increasing in the country for months. They could be closely related to difficulties arising from the war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced improvements in aviation.

As the governor of the Omsk region, Vitaly Khotsenko, told the state news agency Tass said Ural Airlines’ Airbus A320 plane suddenly reported problems with its hydraulics during its flight from Sochi on the Black Sea to Omsk in Siberia. According to the airline, the pilot wanted to go to the better-equipped Novosibirsk airport instead of Omsk. But there wasn’t enough fuel for that. Finally, the machine landed in a large wheat field with the landing gear extended. No one was seriously injured, it said. Only a handful of people contacted the paramedics because of minor injuries.

Russia’s aviation industry crash-landed due to a lack of spare parts

The accident was minor, but raises questions about the safety of Russian air travel. It was only at the end of February that Irish journalist Jason Corcoran published a video on Passengers had to put on oxygen masks during a flight from Sochi to Krasnoyarsk. “Western jets seized by the Kremlin are deteriorating due to lack of maintenance and parts,” Corcoran wrote.

Law enforcement officials inspect a Ural Airlines Airbus A320 passenger plane after its emergency landing. © Vladimir NIKOLAYEV / AFP

Reported in June Radio Free Europe Finally, two emergency landings by Russian aircraft within a few days. While a Russian Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft with 54 people on board had to make an emergency landing due to an air conditioning failure, a second aircraft of the same type had problems with one of the engines.

Ukraine war: Russia’s aviation industry suffers from Western sanctions

Russia’s main problem in air traffic at the moment is probably the international sanctions imposed by the West due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing no longer supply Russian aircraft with spare parts. The measure is considered one of the most effective international sanctions. Russian airlines are forced to procure parts on a gray import market or to use their own planes as spare parts warehouses.

Given the circumstances, Vladimir Putin is said to have announced a modernization of aviation in Russia in a speech at the Eastern European Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday. The Russian government has until March 1, 2024 to draw up a plan for development, the news agency reported Tass. Among other things, new airports and aircraft as well as improving the standards in small aircraft are planned.

“I think it would be right to set the bar so that by 2030 the number of passengers on domestic flights in the Far East will increase to at least four million people per year.” Putin quoted from his speech at the forum. (nz)