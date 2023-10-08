The Western group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, with the help of Ka-52, Mi-28 attack helicopters and attack aircraft, launched 12 missiles and bombs over the past 24 hours at concentrations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. This was reported on October 8 by the head of the group’s press center, Sergei Zybinsky.

According to Zybinsky, near the village of Ivanovka, the West group struck platoon strongholds of the 32nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“In addition, the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters and attack aircraft carried out 12 missile and bomb attacks on the accumulation of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the 25th Airborne Brigade, 14th and 32nd Mechanized Brigades in the areas of the settlements Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Stelmakhovka and Berestovoe,” quotes TASS Zybinsky’s words.

The head of the press center of the Western group added that in the area of ​​Makeyevka, Zapadnaya, Lozovaya and Olgovka, the Russian military destroyed two 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, a towed D-30 howitzer, as well as a Krab self-propelled artillery mount made in Poland.

In just the past 24 hours, the total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to more than four platoons of manpower, one tank and two drones.

On October 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of the combat work of the crews of the T-90M “Breakthrough” tanks of the “West” group of troops in the Kupyansk direction. Using the terrain, tank crews advance to the line, destroy the manpower of the Ukrainian formations, and also suppress its firing points, allowing assault troops to advance deeper into the enemy’s defenses.

Earlier, on October 7, it became known that within 24 hours the Russian Armed Forces had used air strikes to defeat the personnel and equipment of the 58th motorized infantry brigade and the 79th air assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In just one day, Ukrainian losses amounted to 225 military personnel killed and wounded.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.