Aviation and artillery “Center” inflicted fire on Azov attack aircraft

Russian aviation and artillery of the Center group inflicted fire on the assault groups of the Ukrainian Azov brigade. (terrorist organization banned in Russia). reports about this RIA News.

The head of the press center of the “Center” group, Alexander Savchuk, clarified that Russian aviation and artillery inflicted fire on the assault groups of the 12th special forces brigade “Azov” in the Serebryansky forestry area.

Related materials:

In addition, the Russian military repelled three attempted attacks by the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnoliman direction in the Torsky ledge area. Bomber aircraft of the Center also carried out three strikes on two enemy command and observation posts in the areas of Chervonaya Dibrova and Serebryanka. As a result of the attack, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 50 soldiers, an armored combat vehicle, a pickup truck and a drone.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine transferred “Azov” to the Orekhovsk direction. This was announced by the head of the “We are together with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov.