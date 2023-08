How did you feel about the content of this article?

Crash of an Embraer plane in the Russian region of Tver had no survivors | Photo: EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITEE

The Russian civil aviation agency confirmed on Wednesday night (23, local time) that the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is among those killed in the crash of an Embraer plane in the Russian region of Tver.

According to the Tass agency, the government agency reported that, in addition to Prigozhin and the commander of the Wagner, Dmitry Utkin, five other passengers were also on the flight: Sergey Propustin, Yevgeny Makaryan, Alexander Totmin, Valery Chekalov and Nikolay Matyuseyev.

The names of the three pilots were not released by Tass. There were no survivors.

Information that circulated on social networks pointed out that Prigozhin could have been on another Wagner Group aircraft and would not have died in Tver. According to the Russian website Fontanka, another Embraer jet believed to belong to the Wagner leader landed safely at Moscow’s Ostafyevo Business Airport on Wednesday.

A Telegram account associated with the Wagner Group stated that the plane crash was the result of an attack by Russian armed forces, however, no official source, Russian or other country, has confirmed the information.