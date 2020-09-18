In the draft federal budget of Russia for 2021 and the planning period of 2022-2023, spending on expensive drugs for rare (orphan) diseases has been reduced by 12 percent, RBC reports.

The authorities are going to save 19.5 billion rubles on the program “14 high-cost nosologies”, which helps people suffering from hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, malignant neoplasms of lymphoid, hematopoietic and related tissues, multiple sclerosis and other diseases that cannot be completely cured …

The Ministry of Health collects applications from the regions for the most expensive medicines, which they themselves are unable to buy. In 2019, 56.09 billion rubles were spent for these purposes, spending in the amount of 54 billion rubles is planned for 2020.

Alexander Saversky, President of the League of Patients’ Defenders, suggested that the Ministry of Health will try to put pressure on pharmaceutical companies to force them to lower prices. In his opinion, it is impossible by law to exclude patients from the assistance program, which means that the department cannot simply stop buying medicines due to lack of funds.

The expert also recalled that earlier the program budget was not always executed, so some leftovers had accumulated. However, the expansion of the list of diseases included in the program is now unlikely.

Earlier it became known that the new budget is expected to allocate less than planned funds for education and demographic projects. Also, the spending on pension payments will be reduced by 2.5 trillion rubles and state support for the media will significantly increase.