Russian authorities plan to expand the list of data on air ticket bookings that should be transferred to automated government systems. A source in the aviation market familiar with the plans told Izvestia about this, and it was confirmed by two interlocutors in government agencies.

We are talking about automated centralized databases of personal data about passengers (ACDPDP), they are part of the unified state information system for transport security (USIS OTB). The operator of the system is FSUE Zashchitainfotrans, subordinate to the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.

Now the passenger’s full name, date of birth, details of the document used to make the reservation, points of departure and destination of the passenger, travel date, gender and citizenship, telephone number and email address are transferred to this system, sources said.

In the future, new information will be added to these categories – for example, data on the method of payment for the ticket (name of the bank, the last four digits of the account number or card used to make the payment), said one of the interlocutors familiar with the formation of the new regulatory framework.

This could also be the passenger’s account information on the airline’s website and the Internet protocol address (IP address) of the computer from which the information was transmitted during the booking, one of the interlocutors said.

The state system may also begin to collect data on luggage, the date when the passenger booked the ticket, with whom he booked it and whether any changes were made to the reservation, another source said. However, he added that so far there are no exact new categories of information that will be transferred to the authorities.

Izvestia also sent a request to the Ministry of Transport. Major airlines interviewed by the editors declined to comment. Some reported that they were not yet aware of such plans by the authorities.

