The authorities of Belgorod, a Russian region bordering Ukraine, they proposed on friday evacuate the inhabitants of the capital who wish to do so after a series of intense Ukrainian bombings.

“Starting today, we are ready to transport them to Stary Oskol and Gubkin (localities further from the border), where they will be in very comfortable conditions, in warm and safe rooms,” said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram, adding that “several families” were already evacuated.

Belgorod to keep some schools closed after Ukrainian attacks

Belgorod announced on Thursday that it will extend school holidays in some schools and recommended that universities offer remote classes.

Aftermath of the Ukrainian bombing in the border town of Shebekino, Belgorod region.

“I inform about the decisions that have been made: extending the school holidays from January 9 to 19” in some municipalities, including the city of Belgorod, the regional capital of about 360,000 inhabitants, Governor Gladkov said.

“In technical colleges and universities located in these municipalities, it is recommended to organize remote sessions. If necessary, extend the holidays,” he added.

Although the governor did not specify the reasons for these decisions, The region was the target of large-scale bombing by Ukrainian forces in recent days.including an unprecedented attack on Belgorod on Saturday that left 25 dead in the city and injured more than a hundred people.

Russia, for its part, carried out two waves of massive attacks in Ukrainian cities, one of which killed around fifty people on Friday.

AFP