Ulyanov: It is not safe for information space figures to travel to totalitarian countries

It is not safe for prominent figures in the information space to travel to totalitarian countries. This statement was made by the Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov on his page in the social network Xcommenting on the arrest in France of the founder of the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov.

“Some naive people still do not understand that if they play a more or less noticeable role in the international information space, it is not safe for them to visit countries that are moving toward an increasingly totalitarian social system,” the Russian government representative said.

French intelligence services detained Telegram founder Pavel Durov at Le Bourget airport in Paris as he exited a private jet.

The warrant was issued because the businessman did not cooperate with French security forces. Durov faces up to 20 years in prison in France.