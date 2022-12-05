Several explosions simultaneously hit two Russian military airfields located hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine early Monday morning, one of which has left at least three dead and six injured. According to several local media, it could be an attack, because they suggest that at least one drone exploded in one of the facilities, where strategic bombers of the Russian air force are deployed. The authorities have not denied the facts and are investigating what happened. Mikhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, has hinted on Twitter that the explosions could have occurred after a special kyiv operation.

The governor of the Saratov region, Román Busarguín, has informed his citizens via Telegram that the explosions did not affect any civilian buildings: “I want to assure you that there has not been any emergency in residential areas of the city. There are no reasons to worry. No civilian infrastructure was damaged. Law enforcement agencies verify information about incidents at military installations.”

The Saratov airfield is located almost a thousand kilometers from Ukraine. According to the Russian media Astra Y Asset, a drone exploded on the runway of the Engels airbase, in the Saratov region, and two Tu-95 strategic bombers were reportedly damaged. These aircraft are part of the strategic deterrence forces and have an important role in conventional missile attacks against Ukraine.

On the other hand, the Ria Novosti agency has reported at least another explosion at a Ryazan airfield, located 200 kilometers from Moscow. According to their sources, at least three people have died and six have been injured after the alleged explosion of a fuel truck.

An adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mikhailo Podoliak, has hinted that it could have been a special kyiv operation. “The Earth is round, Galileo’s discovery. In the Kremlin they have not studied astronomy and have given preference to astrologers. If that had been the case, they would know: if something is launched into the airspace of other countries, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to square one.” wrote on his Twitter account the counselor.

Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has ruled on the facts, nor has it been confirmed that the hypothetical attack was committed with drones. This same Sunday, the Ukrainian military industry announced that it is preparing a new unmanned device capable of transporting an explosive charge of 75 kilograms to a radius of 1,000 kilometers. “After successfully testing the drone in an electronic warfare environment, we look forward to seeing it in combat. We promised it before the end of this year, we are trying to keep our promises,” the Ukroboronprom press officer announced this Sunday, according to statements collected by the Unian agency.

Russian military airfields are one of the priority targets for the Ukrainian armed forces. On August 16, they went a step further in their response to Russia and bombed the Saki airbase, in the middle of the Crimean peninsula, despite the fact that the Kremlin threatened a harsh response to any action against the annexed peninsula in 2014. In addition, kyiv could have an incentive to attack the Saratov facilities: the German daily Der Spiegel published last week that the presence of numerous strategic bombers in the satellite images of the Engels base pointed to the preparation of a new large-scale attack against Ukraine.

Russia has launched a new barrage of missiles on Ukrainian territory on Monday, shortly after the explosions at the Ryazan and Saratov airfields, and after the entry into force of the European embargo on Russian oil supplied by sea and the Western cap on its price. Alarms have sounded in dozens of Ukrainian cities, including kyiv. “Missiles have already been launched,” said Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. “Don’t ignore the alarms,” ​​Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential cabinet, warned the public.

Some Russian experts warn that, after the explosion of the bridge on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, there is nothing safe in the Russian rear. “After the blowing up of the bridge it became clear that there are no strategic facilities left in Russia that can be considered absolutely safe. Or even earlier with the murder of Daria Dugina [hija del ideólogo del Kremlin Alexander Dugin]”, said the Russian war correspondent Alexander Kots on social networks. “Is Saratov too far? The Ukrainian underground exists and operates on Russian territory. Yes, our special forces detain kyiv agents regularly, but with the flow of refugees you can’t keep track of everyone,” Kots added, before warning his own population that they are “too well used to a quiet life.”

