Bloomberg: Russia may introduce capital controls to strengthen the ruble

In order to stop the ruble from depreciating, Russia may partially restore capital controls. About new measures became known Bloomberg.

Sources told the publication that before the Central Bank decided to sharply raise the key rate, the authorities and exporters discussed a proposal to make the sale of export earnings mandatory. However, they did not come to a unanimous decision; another meeting on this matter may take place at the end of this week.

Against the backdrop of news about a potential restriction on the movement of capital, the Russian currency moved to growth. dollar exchange rate got down up to 96.9 rubles, euro – 106.02 rubles.

A similar requirement was introduced in Russia in February 2022 – exporters had to sell 80 percent of foreign exchange earnings. In May, the norm was reduced to 50 percent, in June, as the ruble exchange rate stabilized, the measures were softened even more: the size of the market share sold on the market began to be determined by the commission for foreign investment control.