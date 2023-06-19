How did you feel about the content of this article?

Image shows the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam destroyed on the morning of Tuesday, June 6, 2023. | Photo: reproduction

After the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka dam, in Ukraine, which occurred on the 6th, the head of the regional government appointed by Russia, Andrei Alekseenko, reported this Sunday (18) that the number of deaths caused by the floods in Kherson increased to 35 .

“Sadly, the death toll has risen to 35,” Alekseenko wrote in Telegram. Earlier, Russian authorities had reported 29 deaths in Ukrainian territories under their control.

According to the latest data, the pro-Russian administration, which controls the Kherson territory on the left bank of the Dnipro River, has evacuated 7,800 people from the flooded areas, of which about 1,900 are in temporary accommodation points.

Russia has previously accused Ukraine of blowing up the dam, while Kiev claims Moscow destroyed it to prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing in a counter-offensive in the south of the country.