It is too early to consider the issue of introducing minimum retail prices for all alcohol in Russia, the Ministry of Finance commented. The ministry indicated that there are no decisions at the level of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) yet, reports RIA News…

“The business community has repeatedly asked to set minimum prices for alcoholic beverages,” the ministry said. It will be possible to extend this practice to less strong alcohol only after adjusting the agreement on the EAEU, the amendments have already been prepared, but no decisions have been made. “It is too early to talk about extending the mechanism to all alcohol,” the authorities explained.

Earlier on Friday, April 30, the Izvestia newspaper reported that the Russian authorities wanted to introduce minimum retail prices (MRP) in the country for all alcoholic beverages. The idea was supported by brewers and winemakers, while the largest market players – transnational corporations – opposed it. According to Oraz Durdyev, Director for Legal Affairs and Corporate Relations of AB InBev Efes, Oraz Durdyev is sure that the MRC for beer will harm both business and consumers, and the share of counterfeit products on the market will grow.

Currently, Russia sets minimum retail prices for strong alcohol (over 28 percent), including vodka and cognac, as well as sparkling wines and champagne. If the minimum prices are introduced for all alcohol, each country will independently decide, based on the situation on the alcohol market, whether to use this regulatory mechanism or not.