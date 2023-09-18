Kommersant: The government is considering a temporary ban on fuel supplies abroad

The possibility of a complete temporary ban on the supply of gasoline and diesel fuel abroad is being considered as an alternative to the protective duty of $250 per ton. About this with reference to our own sources reports “Kommersant”.

The government continues to discuss options for stabilizing the situation in the fuel market, where there is an increase in retail prices and shortages in dozens of regions of the country. The option of a duty was raised at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on September 15, however, according to the publication’s interlocutors, it was received extremely negatively by market participants.

It implies a payment of $250 per ton of petroleum products, but with compensation through a reverse excise tax on oil for bona fide suppliers, that is, companies that meet Ministry of Energy quotas for supplies to the domestic market.

At the same time, the companies themselves indicate that the criteria for assessing “bona fide exporters” are unclear, and the implementation of the proposed scheme is extremely difficult. As a result, a decision has not yet been made, and discussion of the problem continues.

Currently, the duty on the export of light petroleum products is $6.4 per ton; in October it is planned to increase to $7.1. According to the managing partner of Petroleum Trading, Maxim Dyachenko, a ton of diesel fuel for export costs 120 thousand rubles per ton, which is 46 thousand more than domestically. The expert believes that, taking into account damper payments, a protective duty would help curb the rise in wholesale prices, but gas stations will continue to incur losses even at their current level.

In the last two months, officials have been actively pointing out the need to ban gray exports (supplies abroad of fuel that was purchased for sale on the domestic market), but none of the proposed options has yet been implemented. A decree on such a ban has been prepared, however, firstly, there is no confidence that it will be effective, and secondly, there is still no list of companies that will be allowed to export fuel.

The Ministry of Energy hopes that the withdrawal of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant (part of Gazprom Processing) from scheduled repairs will improve the fuel situation in the country. The company promised to supply 45 thousand tons of gasoline and 40 thousand tons of diesel fuel to the market in September. But for now, wholesale prices are setting new records. On Friday, September 15, the price of AI-92 gasoline reached 70,384 rubles, and diesel – up to 73,676 rubles.