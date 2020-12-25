After a phone call between the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and an alleged assassin, the Russian police searched the apartment of Navalny’s employee Lyubov Sobol. The opposition was taken to an interview on Friday, said the government critic’s team. The 33-year-old lawyer is now being investigated. The authorities did not initially provide a statement.

Shortly after the call was published, Sobol filmed the police presence at the home address of the alleged employee of the Russian domestic secret service FSB. She was then arrested and fined for allegedly defying a police officer’s order.

Sobol is now accused of having violated the “inviolability of the house through the use of force or threats” because she rang the doorbell at the agent’s door, said the head of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), Ivan Zhdanov. In the worst case, you face a prison sentence for trespassing.

Navalny sharply criticized the police’s actions. “This is not a state, this is a criminal group,” he said. “A criminal case is simply being brashly fabricated.” All the equipment in Sobol’s apartment was confiscated by the security forces, even the seven-year-old daughter’s cell phone, wrote Navalny. The girl and the husband should have left the apartment.

The 44-year-old Navalny is staying in Germany for rehab after being seriously poisoned. He blames a “killer squad” of the FSB operating under the orders of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin for the poison attack with a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group. A few days ago, Navalny published a recording of a telephone conversation with a suspected agent. In it, the man says that the poison was placed in Navalny’s underpants.

Doctors from the Berlin Charité had published a medical report on the poisoning in the journal “The Lancet”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to the Interfax agency: “We do not read any medical publications.” Russia is still waiting for evidence. The Kremlin had rejected involvement in the case on several occasions. (dpa)