Deputy Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Evtukhov spoke about preparations for the ban on nine eggs

Manufacturers of socially significant goods, such as milk, sugar, sunflower oil, may be prohibited from underestimating the usual volumes of product packaging so that they cannot mislead buyers. About this in comments Deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov told Izvestia.

According to him, amendments to the use of standard packages weighing 500 grams, 1 kilogram, 1 liter, a dozen eggs, and so on, must be included in the technical regulations “On Food Safety.”

The official recalled that such manipulations, that is, reducing the volume of goods without reducing the cost, are called shrinkflation and are a type of inflation. They help manufacturers reduce costs, but this comes at the cost of violating the trust of consumers who prefer traditionally packaged products.

Currently, packaging volumes are regulated by GOST, but it is not a mandatory standard. To implement it, the department can raise the issue at the EAEU level and introduce requirements into the technical regulations, which are already mandatory to comply with.

The head of the Public Consumer Initiative, Oleg Pavlov, noted that reducing packaging is a common manipulation in the Russian market. Soyuzmolok noted that non-standard packaging is not always explained by the desire to mislead the buyer; sometimes we are talking about a non-standard product.

In turn, the executive director of the Rusprodsoyuz association, Dmitry Vostrikov, recalled that it will not be possible to change the volume of packaging overnight. It is necessary to replace or reconfigure production lines, order new packaging, and produce the produced one. Such actions will take from 12 to 15 months. In his opinion, the transition will be possible no earlier than 2025, and it will also lead to an additional rise in the price of goods.

The Prosecutor General's Office became concerned about the return of standard packaging in early August of this year. Three months later, amendments were made to GOST “Requirements for the quantity of packaged goods”, however, if the manufacturer does not work according to the standard, then failure to comply with the requirements does not threaten him in any way.