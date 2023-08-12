Russian authorities reported this Saturday (12) that 3 Ukrainian missiles were shot down over Pyesterday Kerch, which connects Russia with Crimea. The information is from CNN Brazil. The bridge has been the target of attacks during the conflict. One of the latest, in July, left two people dead and was classified as a terrorist act by the Russian government.

Russian-appointed Crimean chief Sergey Aksyonov confirmed the downing of the missiles by Russian air defense forces and assured that the bridge was undamaged. Photos and videos posted on social media showed white smoke rising from the bridge and traffic was temporarily blocked.

By connecting Russia to the peninsula occupied in 2014, the bridge over the Kerch Strait is an important supply route for Kremlin forces.

In October 2022, the bridge was the target of yet another attack, when a tanker truck exploded and damaged part of the structure. The Kremlin blamed Kiev for the explosion.

With about 19 kilometers, the Kerch Bridge was inaugurated by the Russian president himself, in 2018. In July it was hit by two attacks. In one, a Ukrainian security official told CNN that Kiev was responsible.

open beaches

Also this Saturday, several beaches in the Ukrainian city of Odesa, on the shores of the Black Sea, were officially opened for bathing for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion. It is established, however, that bathing is prohibited during air raid alerts, according to local authorities.

Odesa is home to Ukraine’s main port and has suffered repeated missile and drone attacks throughout the conflict. The sea in the region was filled with sea mines and, to ensure the safety of residents and bathers, the coast was closed.

The decision to open the beaches was taken jointly by the civil and military administrations of the city, according to information released by the governor of Odesa, Oleh Kiper, on the Telegram messaging application.