RBC: Auchan in Russia announced a tax risk of ₽ 180.9 million after an inspection by the Federal Tax Service

Based on the results of an audit carried out in 2023, the Federal Tax Service (FTS) suspected the Russian division of Auchan of tax evasion. Writes about this on Wednesday, April 3 RBC with reference to the reporting of the company that declared the tax risk.

Tax officials conducted an on-site audit of the company for 2020-2021. Based on its results, the Federal Tax Service may assess Auchan an additional 180.9 million rubles, of which taxes themselves account for 125.9 million rubles. This may happen in the event of an appropriate decision based on the results of the audit.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Trade saw the risks of the departure of large foreign grocery retail chains, such as Auchan, Atak, the German Metro Cash & Carry, Globus, Selgros.

In March last year, State Duma deputy Andrei Lugovoy sent an appeal to the Ministry of Finance with a request to organize an audit of the financial and economic activities of participants in the Russian cluster of the Auchan group, Leroy Merlin Vostok, Decathlon and others, as well as transactions with affiliated and related companies registered in foreign unfriendly states.