Bodily injury case is being investigated by the Special Police Station for Tourism Assistance (DEAT) | Photo: Reproduction Globo News

A Russian man attacked a woman, also Russian, who was protesting in Rio de Janeiro against the war in Ukraine, which completed one year on Friday (24). The case took place in front of the Russian consulate, which is located in Leblon, in the south of the city.

According to information from the Newspaper, the assailant would be a Russian diplomat. To the newspaper, the Civil Police of the state informed that the man would be “employee of the consulate”. Folha, however, says that the 59-year-old man’s profession is listed as a “diplomat” in the record of the incident.

Before the attack, the woman and a friend had put up a series of posters with slogans against President Vladimir Putin, criticizing the invasion of Ukraine and calling for an end to the war.

In a note, the communication office of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro confirmed to People’s Gazette that the Special Police Station for Tourism Support (Deat) is investigating the crime of personal injury.

“The victim, a witness and the perpetrator, all Russian citizens, were heard. The woman was sent for a forensic examination. Diligences are underway to clarify the facts”, informed the Police.