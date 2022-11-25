Home page politics

Of: Christian Sturgeon

Russia is targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure. 77 civilians have been killed since October: the news ticker on the Ukraine war.

+++ 1.45 p.m.: According to the United Nations (UN), at least 77 civilians have been killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since October. “Millions of people are plunged into extreme misery and appalling living conditions as a result of these attacks,” said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk. According to Türk, videos that appear to show Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian prisoners of war have also been classified as authentic in a preliminary analysis by the UN. Ukraine says it wants to investigate alleged mistreatment by its armed forces.

Scene from November 23 from Kyiv © Bulent Kilic/AFP

+++ 1.15 p.m.: During a visit to Kyiv, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly promised ambulances and other practical assistance to Ukraine. “As winter sets in, Russia is trying to break Ukrainian resolve with brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals and energy infrastructure,” the Kyiv politician told the British news agency PA according to. “Russia will fail.”

News about the Ukraine war: NATO supplies jammers

+++ 12.15 p.m.: NATO has supplied Ukraine’s armed forces with anti-drone jammers. The so-called jammers are part of a comprehensive support package, said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels. It also included fuel, medical supplies, and winter gear. The jammers are designed to help Ukraine fend off attacks with kamikaze drones. The devices are usually electromagnetic transmitters that interfere with the drones’ navigation or communication systems. Meanwhile, Kyiv is demanding weapons that can also threaten Putin himself (see update from 11:10 a.m.).

+++ 11.10 a.m.: Nine months after the start of the Ukraine war, the situation for the civilian population in Ukraine is becoming increasingly desperate. For example, on Wednesday (November 23) the nationwide power supply failed after massive Russian rocket attacks on the energy infrastructure. Despite wintry temperatures, Ukraine is still fighting, President Zelenskyj appealed to the people’s spirit of resistance (see first report).

In addition, Kyiv calls on the West to act. “Weapons must now be delivered that also pose a potential threat to Putin,” government circles told the newspaper The world. Kyiv needs longer-range missiles that can also eliminate launch bases and ammunition dumps on Russian territory. “The possibility of such a counterattack on our part would be seen in Moscow as a deterrent.” According to government circles in Kyiv, Putin has not yet given up his war goal of complete domination of Ukraine. In order to be able to resist, the country urgently needs more air defense systems.

Update from Friday, November 25, 10:10 a.m.: According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, half of the consumers in the capital Kyiv are still without electricity. A third of Kiev’s houses are already heated again, announced Klitschko on Telegram. According to the capital’s military administration, the water supply in Kyiv has now been fully restored. The heat supply will also be restored, emergency teams are in the repair operation.

News about the Ukraine war: Selenskyj is combative

First report from Friday, November 25th: Kyiv – A war has been raging in Europe for nine months now. An end to the Ukraine conflict is currently not in sight. While Russia has to accept many setbacks and sometimes heavy losses on the ground, Ukraine is suffering from the massive airstrikes with which the aggressor from Moscow hopes to bring the Ukrainian people to their knees.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy but continues to be combative. In his video speech, faced with the cold and darkness in the cities as a result of the massive blackouts, he once again invoked his people’s spirit of resistance against the Russian invasion. “We endured a full-scale war for nine months, and Russia didn’t find a way to break us. And it won’t find anyone,” said Zelenskyy. “We must carry on as we are right now, in unity and mutual aid.”

News about the Ukraine war: Kyiv without water and electricity

The restoration of electricity and water supply after the heavy rocket attack on November 23 lasted all Thursday and into Friday night. According to the network operator Ukrenerho, half of the demand can be covered again.

The situation in the capital Kyiv remained tense. Only 30 percent of households there had electricity. The attacks on civilian targets are “the revenge of those who lost,” Zelensky said. “The only thing they can do is terrorize. Whether energy terrorism, artillery terrorism or rocket terrorism – Russia has come down to that under its current leadership.”

News about the Ukraine war: Lukashenko rules out the use of his army

Meanwhile, the Belarusian head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, has ruled out direct deployment of his army in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. “If we directly intervene in this conflict with the armed forces, with soldiers, we are not contributing anything, we are only making it worse,” said Lukashenko after a report by the agency Belta. Belarus supports Russia, but its role is different.

Lukashenko has made his country dependent on Moscow available as a deployment area for Russian troops. Ukraine therefore regards the neighboring country as a warring party and keeps troops in reserve in case it has to fend off a direct attack from Belarus. (cs/dpa)