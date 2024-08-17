Yoshkar-Ola resident detained for attacking pharmacy with toy gun

A resident of Yoshkar-Ola was detained for an attack on a pharmacy with a toy gun. The corresponding information appeared on website Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mari El.

It is noted that the 42-year-old man entered the institution with a package in his hands and asked the pharmacist for two syringes. However, the Russian then changed his mind and took out an object similar to a firearm, telling the employee to hide. Subsequently, he took five packages of ascorbic acid with him and fled the scene.

After his arrest, the man explained that the gun he used was a toy, and that he allegedly gave the stolen vitamins to passersby.

