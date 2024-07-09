Ukrainian cities were targeted by missiles, which hit homes, commercial buildings and a children’s hospital in Kiev

Russia’s attacks on several Ukrainian cities on Monday (8.Jul.2024) left at least 41 dead, according to the news agency Reuters. One of the affected areas was a children’s hospital in the capital Kiev. In a post on Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Servant of the People, center) said that 190 people were injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the offensive on Ukrainian cities was in response to Kiev’s attempts to “damage objects of Russian power”. However, he denied having launched missiles at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital.

“Emergency and rescue work continued throughout the night.”, the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram. “Almost 400 rescue teams were involved. Thank you to everyone who saves and cares for our people, everyone who is involved, everyone who helps”, he added.

According to Zelensky, more than 100 buildings were hit. In addition to the children’s hospital, he mentioned that the sites housed daycare centers, maternity wards and colleges.

O Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital is the largest in Ukraine. More than 10,000 surgeries are performed there annually, according to official information on its website. According to Zelensky, Ohmatdyt is “one of the most important children’s hospitals not only in Ukraine, but in Europe”.

Since 2022, when the war began in the country, the hospital’s operations have been compromised. Over the past two years, it has been hit by Russian rocket attacks and used as a refuge against attacks from Moscow.

See videos and images of the hospital attack:

Watch (1min10s):



Reproduction/ / @peregrinopirata Children’s hospital in Ukraine’s capital Kiev destroyed after being hit by Russian missiles



