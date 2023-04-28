Several Russian attacks with missiles and drones hit several cities in Ukraine early this Friday (28) and caused at least 12 deaths, an offensive condemned by the Ukrainian president, who promised a response.

“Russian terror must have an adequate response from Ukraine and the world. And it will happen,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Each attack of this type, each evil act against our country and our people brings the terrorist state closer to failure and punishment,” Zelensky added in Telegram.

In Uman, a city of 80,000 in the central region of the country, 10 people were killed when a missile hit a residential building, the interior ministry said.

“Rescue teams have just recovered three more bodies from the rubble, bringing the total number of victims to 10 at 10:05 am (4:05 am Brasília time), announced Minister Igor Klimenko.

Nine people were hospitalized, according to the region’s governor, Igor Tabourets. He said two cruise missiles were launched at Uman, which is 200 kilometers south of Kiev: one hit a residential building and the other a warehouse.

In Dnipro, the attack left two dead, a woman and a three-year-old boy, said Mayor Boris Filatov.

Kiev’s military command said 11 cruise missiles launched by bombers had been shot down, as well as two drones, without causing casualties or considerable damage.

The Ukrainian army announced on Telegram that it shot down “21 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles out of a total of 23 and two drones” in the country.

The missile attack was launched “around 4:00 am” (22:00 GMT, Thursday) from Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers located in the Caspian Sea area, according to the Armed Forces.

– Less frequent attacks –

In Kiev, a power line was cut when it was hit by debris that also blocked a road, officials said.

“No civilian casualties or damage to residential buildings or infrastructure were reported in the capital,” Kiev air defense forces commander Serguiy Popko said.

In the town of Ukrainka, close to the capital, shrapnel from a downed missile hit a building. A girl was injured and hospitalized, according to Governor Ruslan Kravchenko.

Russia has incessantly bombed Ukrainian cities and the country’s infrastructure during the winter (northern hemisphere, summer in Brazil), but the pace of attacks has slowed down in recent months.

The capital Kiev has not been targeted by missile attacks for more than 50 days.

The fighting between Russian troops and Ukrainians is concentrated in the east of the country, where a violent battle for control of the city of Bakhmut, which is practically destroyed, is taking place.

Ukraine has reinforced its air defense system in recent months, after receiving Western equipment, considered crucial for the country’s strategy in the war.

This month, Kiev received sophisticated American Patriot systems.

Ukraine has said for several months that it is preparing a counter-offensive to expel Russian troops from the territories it occupies in the east and south of the country.

Friday’s attacks came two days after a telephone conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and China. The Chinese head of state, Xi Jinping, defended a peace negotiation.