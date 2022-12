Workers repair heating systems in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after Russian bombing. 🇧🇷 Photo: Sergey Kozlov/EFE/EPA

All users of the electricity service in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, with the exception of critical infrastructure, were disconnected from the grid due to shelling by Russian troops, the energy consortium DTEK reported on Saturday. “Last night, another Russian attack took place against energy infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region. Several facilities were destroyed,” the company said in a statement released via the Telegram app.

The official note adds that, “due to the magnitude of the destruction of the energy infrastructure in Odessa, all consumers, except critical infrastructure, have been disconnected from electricity (…) The situation of electricity supply in the province and city of Odessa is complicated ”. The consortium also informs that emergency blackouts are taking place in the population centers of the region.

The bombings were confirmed by Serhiy Bratchuk, head of Odessa’s regional military administration, also in a message broadcast by Telegram. “At night, the enemy attacked the region’s energy infrastructure. The rescue operation continues. Two kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense forces,” the local official said.