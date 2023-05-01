Russian attacks leave more than 30 people injured in Ukraine

New Russian attacks in Ukraine left more than 30 people injured this Monday (1). | Photo: Oleg Petrasyuk/EFE

New Russian attacks against Ukraine took place in the early hours of Monday (01), intensifying the war that has lasted for more than a year. Russia fired missiles at targets in southern and eastern Ukraine. According to Ukrainian authorities, around 34 people were injured – including 3 children – and dozens of houses were damaged. The information is from Reuters.

Ukraine declared that 15 of the 18 missiles were successfully shot down. Large cities, such as Kiev, managed to escape the attacks. The only reports of widespread damage were in Pavlograd, an industrial city in eastern Ukraine. Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region council (where Pavlograd is located), said the attack damaged 19 buildings, 25 houses, 3 schools, 3 kindergartens and several shops.

This is the 2nd major Russian air strike in 3 days. Last Friday (28), at least 25 civilians were killed in Ukraine, in the first large-scale air strikes carried out by Russia in almost two months. Faced with the situation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, even demanded on Twitter the sending of American fighter jets to the Ukrainian troops.