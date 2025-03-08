The regional authorities of the province of Donetsk have declared the day of mourning on Saturday, March 8 after the Russian bombing. «Yesterday’s attack in Dobropilia He was one of the most brutal of recent times. So far it is known that … 11 people died and another 30 were injured. Let’s honor the memory of the victims of Russian aggression! ”, Said the governor, Vadim Flashkin in the morning.

The videos published on social networks and media portray a series of powerful explosions against a residential area of ​​this town located 30 kilometers of the strategic Pokrovsk. “This is hell,” said one of the firefighters in custom filming the impacts were repeated. Putin’s forces first launched two ballistic missiles, according to the Ukrainian President, and when the emergency services arrived, the Russians triggered their deadly projectiles against the civilian population and the rescuers. This is an old tactic that further aggravates the consequences of its attacks.

Zelenski He condemned the facts and insists on increasing pressure on the aggressor state: these attacks show that Russia’s objectives have not changed, ”said the Ukrainian president in his social networks.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported early more than 40 and the dead amounted to 11, including six children. About twenty housing have been destroyed. In addition to the bombardment of Dobropilia, also in Járkov they had to regret human losses. The Russian drones impacted a civil building in the town of Bogodukhiv, removing life of three other civilians.

The United States ambassador to Ukraine publicly showed her dismay for Russian bombing. “Horrified to see that night attacks affected several parts of Ukraine, killing 11 people and hurting 40, including a double attack that reached the emergency teams in Dobropillia,” Bridget Brink wrote in his X account.

Moscow’s forces do not give truce to the neighboring country and dozens of drones about Ukrainian skies are counted every day. But from Washington, the one who had been one of the main courage of the Ukrainian war effort, reading is another. Putin wants peace, said Donald Trump from the Oval Office on Friday. For the US president it becomes more complicated to deal with kyiv than with Moscow, he points out. In addition, he assured that his goal is to save lives, but when journalists ask him about the lack of air defense assistance and the consequences for the lives of Ukrainians, Trump says he needs to know if kyiv is willing to negotiate.

Washington alignment with Moscow is increasingly tangible. But Ukraine continues to lead to relations with the administration of the United States. The next high -level meeting between Ukrainian and American representatives will take place this week in Saudi Arabia. Zelenski will not participate personally, although he has already designated the team. The Ukrainian delegation will consist of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiga, the first Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yulia Svydenko, the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, the head of the Pesidencial Office, Andrii Yermak and his deputy of Yermak, Pavlo Palisa.

The United States benefits Russia

This meeting will take place after the freezing of military aid and the interruption in the supply of intelligence data ordered by the White House. Decisions that are already have an effect on the battlefield and can mean a high cost in civil lives. The Ukrainian military have lost capacities in their medium and long -range attacks against the main Russian objectives farther from the contact line. “It is really causing an advantage for the enemy in the front line,” said a Ukrainian officer to the magazine ‘Time’.

One of the most complicated areas for defenders at this time is Kursk, the Russian province partially controlled by Ukraine since August 2024. There the Russians have cut practically the logistics of the kyiv forces and there are fears that a garnish of 10,000 Ukrainian military is surrounded by the Russian forces, according to the information obtained by the British medium ‘The Telegraph’. Kursk’s incursion was one of Zelenski’s great bets and his General Staff, his intention was to retain this territory to exchange it for national areas under Russian control in an eventual peace process.

The trump opened gap too He has emboldened to invading troops while punishing the moral of the Zelenski Army. The Institute for the Study of War (IWS), a reference institution in the analysis of the Russian invasion, has detected an increase in Russian operations in Chasiv Yar and the attacks on Konstantinivka. KEY GEOGRAPHICAL AREAS FOR DONETSK DEFENSE. ISW experts evaluate that “any long -term pause or the cessation of American aid to Ukraine will probably significantly affect Ukraine to defend… and will benefit Russian offensive operations along the entire line of the front.”

Ukraine, despite this situation, maintains its capabilities to continue attacking the Russian energy sector. kyiv Military Intelligence reported on Saturday that its drones attacked an oil refining complex in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation.