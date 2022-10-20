Firefighters try to put out a fire at an energy infrastructure bombed by Russia in the north of kyiv. / ef

As Ukrainian troops advance on the southern front in Kherson, authorities in kyiv take emergency measures to deal with the energy crisis caused by repeated Russian strikes against its power facilities. “In just ten days they have made more attacks than in all the previous months of war,” said Ukrenergo, a public energy distribution company, who asked citizens to collect water, charge their devices and “have socks, blankets and hugs warm for family and friends.

Oleksandr Kharchenko, advisor to the Ministry of Energy, reported that “40% of the infrastructure is damaged” so “we must be ready for all scenarios this winter.” The head of this government portfolio, Herman Halushchenko, asked his allies for the umpteenth time “to close the airspace”, something they know they will not achieve, and announced that the objective of the first shock plan is to “reduce consumption by twenty%”.

The new energy saving regime restricts the supply throughout the country between 7 in the morning and 11 at night. Halushchenko made this announcement in a television interview, saying that “we expect a voluntary decrease in consumption, but when it is not enough, we will be forced to carry out forced closures.”

In large cities such as kyiv, four-hour blackouts are announced that will alternately affect the different districts of the capital. The city council also brought forward the cut of night lighting in the streets, restrictions on the use of electric public transport, such as trolleybuses, as well as the reduction of frequency in the subway, the main means used by Kievans to move.

One more day Russia hit the Ukrainian infrastructure again and this time it hit an important thermal power plant in Burshtyn, in the west of the country, causing “quite serious” damage. Kamikaze missiles and drones are capable of hitting targets throughout Ukraine and have reinforced the feeling that there is no safe place in the country, not even the western areas farthest from the front lines.

The country goes dark while in Kherson the two sides prepare for the great battle for the capital of this southern province, the only one that Russia has managed to conquer since February 24. For the second consecutive day, the pro-Russian authorities continued with the evacuation of civilians and maintain their goal of removing 10,000 people a day for the next few days.

“Protect civilians”



kyiv calls the measure “propaganda”, Moscow says it is necessary to “protect civilians” and British Intelligence thinks that “it is unusual for the Russians to admit ‘a difficult situation’ and probably indicates that they are considering a withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnieper River’. From now on, that river will mark the border between the two sides, but the task of withdrawing will not be easy because all the bridges have been blown up and they will have to do it by boat. Civilians are also being evacuated on ferries.

With the recent declaration of martial law already in force in the four occupied provinces, kyiv fears that Russia will use this measure to carry out a “mass deportation of citizens”, in the words of the secretary of the National Defense and Security Council, Oleksiy Danílo. , who called it a “crime that must be condemned at the UN.”

After several days losing ground, the Moscow Defense Ministry assured that its units managed to repel an attack “in the vicinity of the town of Sujánovo, where the enemy had previously managed to break through the defense of the Russian units.”