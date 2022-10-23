Russian president said the attacks reached a very “broad” level and asked Ukrainians to control energy use.

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s energy facilities on Saturday (Oct 22, 2022) and caused nationwide blackouts during an escalation of attacks on Kiev. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the attacks reached a very high level “broad” and the country’s army works to shoot down the missiles.

in your profile at telegramZelensky asked for the collaboration of the Ukrainians and guided on the control of energy use throughout the country.

“The stability of the energy industry of our entire state depends on each city and district in Ukraine. Limit the use of appliances that consume a lot of electricity. And especially during peak consumption times in the morning and evening. Heed warnings from local authorities and power companies about when there may be stabilization outages on your street or in your area. Plan your day with this information in mind. Together, we are now showing that Ukrainian life cannot be broken.”wrote the Ukrainian president.

“Russian propagandists are lying when they say that this terror against our infrastructure and our people may somehow delay the active actions of our military or create some difficulties for our defense. The Ukrainians are united and they know for sure that Russia has no chance of winning this war.”he added.

Last week, Zelensky claimed that Russian attacks on Kiev had already destroyed about 30% of the country’s power stations. In recent days, the country has been suffering from “mass blackouts” and had part of its infrastructure destroyed.

RETALIATION

The escalation of attacks across Ukraine, including the resumption of bombing of Kiev, is part of a counter-offensive by Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of blowing up the only bridge linking Crimea to Russia.

The Kerch Bridge is 19 km long. It was built in 2018, 4 years after the annexation of Crimea by the Putin government. It is considered a symbol of taking over the territory.

The structure is an important gateway to the Kherson region. The incident adds to a string of recent defeats suffered by Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the bridge explosion a terrorist attack organized by Ukraine. Since then, the bombing of Ukrainian territory has increased sharply.