Russian attack | Zelenskyi’s star assistant was even talked about by the next president – on Tuesday, he resigned amid uproar

The fate of Volodymyr Zelensky’s assistant, Oleksi Arestovich, was his comment on Saturday’s attack in Dnipro, where a missile hit an apartment building and killed at least 45 people.

“Please to release me from the position of (external) adviser to the presidential office on my own initiative”.

This handwritten note ended on Tuesday to Volodymyr Zelensky the staff’s most famous and controversial assistant It would be Arestovichin47, career – at least for now.

The war has turned Arestovich into Ukraine’s most famous trumpeter, whose daily Russian-language broadcasts have gathered an audience of over a million, and whose fame began to become a threat even to Zelensky himself.

Arestovich’s fate was met by his comments about Saturday’s attack in Dnipro, where a missile hit an apartment building and killed at least 45 people. The attack was the most destructive in six months.

Ukrainian according to the H-22 missile fired from the Kursk region from Russia, which is known for its inaccuracy, hit the Dnipro.

The H-22 is a ballistic missile traveling at a speed of up to 5,000 kilometers per hour, which Ukraine does not have the equipment to combat. The Patriot anti-aircraft systems promised to Ukraine can destroy the H-22, but they are not yet operational.

However, Arestovič presented a newly known Ukrainian journalist by Dmytro Gordon in an interview that Ukrainian anti-aircraft would have shot down the H-22, which then hit an apartment building.

“The missile was shot down, it fell on the house. When it fell, it exploded,” Arestovič said.

The comment caused strong indignation in Ukraine. Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov called Arestovič a “shit talker” and called on the country’s security service to react to what he said.

The Ukrainian army, on the other hand, announced that it does not have the ability to counter the H-22 missile.

In the past, however, the army has said in three cases that it has repelled the H-22. Now the armed forces announced that the previous announcements were incorrect.

The ruins of an apartment building damaged by a Russian missile were cleared in Dnipro on Sunday.

Enemy country Russia has taken full advantage of Arestovich’s comment in its propaganda.

Russian media and social networks have reported that the explosion in Dnipro was caused by Ukrainian air defense, citing Arestovich.

Also a spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov referred to him on Monday without mentioning his name:

“Everyone has seen the conclusions of certain Ukrainian representatives that this tragedy was caused by an anti-aircraft missile.”

Russia’s UN ambassador went even further Valery Nebenzja the night before Wednesday in the Security Council accusing Ukraine of illegalities:

“The Russian missile was aimed at the energy infrastructure, but it was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses. Ukraine had placed its anti-aircraft unit in a residential area in violation of international law, and a decommissioned missile fell into a residential building.”

Nebenzja added that “the Ukrainian authorities have also told the true background of the event.”

After the uproar, Arestovič wrote that the strike was in any case the cause of a ballistic missile fired by Russia.

He said that he based his information on his friend who was familiar with anti-aircraft, who had heard two explosions on the street of Dnipro. This would indicate anti-aircraft activity before the missile hit the target.

However, in the video that has spread to the public, only one explosion can be heard.

Yet in early 2020, Arestovič was an opponent of Zelensky, who called the president an “infantile child” and a “puppet of the oligarchs”. In December 2020, however, he was appointed as an advisor.

The reason has been believed to be Arestovič’s media skills.

He had previously appeared in public as a military expert and has the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Arestovič has trained as a military translator and he later worked in the military intelligence of Ukraine.

In 2018-19, he served in the army in Kramatorsk. He has claimed to have participated in 33 battles, but he has been suspected of exaggerating his military merits.

Arestovič has also organized life skills coaching and acted in theater, TV series and commercials.

Last year, a photo taken in 2005 was made public in which Arestovič appears together with a Russian extremist nationalist thinker Aleksandr Duginin company in Moscow.

Arestovich has claimed that he met Dugin as a dispatcher from the Ukrainian military intelligence.

War year 2022 made Arestovich a star in Ukraine and also in Russia.

He has been considered the “chief propagandist” of Ukraine, who has the ability to laugh at the enemy and its failures and present “secret information” to viewers.

In a poll conducted in August, he emerged as the second most famous opinion influencer in Ukraine after Zelenskyi.

After that, he said that he would consider running for president if Zelenskyi does not continue.

“I’ve known since childhood that I was going to be popular,” she told Gordon.

Arestovich is not known for modesty. The official position went, but he will be heard for sure.