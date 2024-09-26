Russian attack | Zelenskyi will meet with Biden at the White House

Russian invasion|Zelenskyi is speaking at the White House at about ten Finnish time

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi is currently meeting with the President of the United States Joe Biden in the white house.

Zelenskyi will speak in front of the media at the White House at around ten o’clock Finnish time.

After the speech, Zelenskyi will meet the vice president of the United States and the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party Horrible Harris.

Presidents the purpose is to talk especially about the so-called “win plan” prepared by Ukraine. These are Ukraine’s steps towards how Ukraine can force Russia to the negotiating table and finally to peace.

Biden thanked the president of Ukraine for presenting the victory plan and announced that the United States would continue to support Ukraine.

“Russia won’t win, Ukraine will win, and we’ll stand by you all the way,” Biden said when meeting with Zelensky in front of television cameras.

Zelenskyi replied that he was grateful for the support shown by the United States and that it has stood by Ukraine.

The details of President Zelensky’s victory plan are still shrouded in mystery, but it is known in advance that it includes increasing Western arms aid, removing restrictions on the use of long-range weapons, and promises to Ukraine that it will be able to join Western institutions such as NATO.

President Biden announced on Thursday, the US will give Ukraine an aid package of almost 8 billion dollars. The aid package includes, among other things, JASSM long-range missiles.

Biden also said he would strengthen Ukraine’s position in future negotiations by speeding up the release of aid Ukraine has received before January, when his presidency ends.

To Zelensky the visit is overshadowed by US domestic politics, as well as the skeptical attitude of experts towards the Ukraine peace plan.

The Republican Party of the United States is protested that Zelenskyi has met almost exclusively with representatives of the Democratic Party. Speaker of the United States House of Representatives and representative of the Republican Party Mike Johnson called Zelenskyi’s actions “election influence”.

The experts and authorities familiar with the profit plan, on the other hand, are have said that the victory plan does not bring anything new to the table and the proposals contained in it have been on Ukraine’s agenda for a long time.