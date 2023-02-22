Russian attack | Zelenskyi: The front line has not moved despite Russian pressure

The Russian attack in the eastern part of Ukraine has not been successful, says the secretary of the National Defense Council of Ukraine.

Ukrainian presidential to Volodymyr Zelensky the front line of the country’s defense has not moved, even though Russia has put heavy pressure on the Ukrainian forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday in his reportthat Russian troops had carried out attacks in the eastern parts of Ukraine, for example in the regions of Kupyansk, Lyman and Bahmut.

Also on Tuesday, the secretary of the National Defense Council of Ukraine It would be Danilov assessed on television that the big Russian attack in the eastern part of the country has not been successful.

“The big attack they planned has lasted 8-10 days, but the enemy has not succeeded,” Danilov said Kyiv Independent by.

Russian forces managed to break through Ukrainian defenses near the eastern city of Kreminna on Tuesday, but were forced to retreat.

The Russian troops forced to retreat lost some of their heavy equipment, said the governor of the Luhansk region Serhi Haidai in a Ukrainian television interview on Wednesday, according to the Reuters news agency.

According to Reuters, Haidai has previously mentioned that the attack has been repelled, but not that Russian forces broke into Ukrainian positions.

Zelenskyi gave good news about energy production in his every evening speech on Tuesday. According to the president, the majority of the country is currently able to meet the energy needs of citizens and companies.

Russia has often targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which has led to widespread power outages.

in Russia The Ministry of Defense has responded to the accusations of the mercenary company Wagner by providing detailed information about the ammunition deliveries.

Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday accused the Russian military leadership of not supplying Wagner with ammunition and of trying to destroy the group. According to Prigožin, this amounts to “betrayal”.

In an audio message shared by his press service, Prigozhin said that the Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense will not give ammunition to the Wagner group and will not help it with air transport.

“All requests for ammunition for assault units will be fulfilled as soon as possible,” the Ministry of Defense replied.

Prigozhin has been the Minister of Defense in disputes for a long time Sergei Shoigun with, even though the Kremlin has denied wrongdoing.