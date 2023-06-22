Russian attack | Zelenskyi: the counterattack is progressing more slowly than expected

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Ukraine is experiencing significant losses. According to Wagner’s manager, the Russian leadership is lying about the battles.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Wednesday that Ukraine’s progress in the counterattack was “slower than desired,” according to the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

According to Zelensky, progress is difficult because the Russians have mined up to 200,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian lands.

He seemed frustrated by the expectations placed on Ukraine’s counterattack.

“Some believe this is a Hollywood movie and are waiting for the results already. This is not the case,” he said.

On the other hand, Zelenskyi emphasized that the progress will continue despite the pressure attempts. He did not clarify who exactly is pressuring Ukraine.

“Whatever some want, including those who try to pressure us, I say with all due respect that we will proceed as we see fit on the battlefield.”

Ukraine has reported moderate progress in recent days. In its counterattack, it has recaptured a total of eight settlements.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin according to the news agency Reuters, there is a break in the Ukrainian counterattack. Speaking on Russian state television on Wednesday, Putin claimed Ukraine had suffered heavy losses in attacks in the south.

“It’s amazing that at the moment we can see a certain bottom. This is because the enemy has suffered serious losses in personnel and equipment,” Putin said

According to Putin, Ukraine still has strength in its counterattack, but Kiev would have already understood that it has “no chance at all” of succeeding in the attack.

A group of mercenaries Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian leadership of providing misleading information about the progress of the counterattack in Ukraine, reports news agency AFP.

According to Prigozhin, the Ministry of Defense is not telling the truth about the events, and Russian forces are actually losing territories to the Ukrainians.

“They are misleading the Russian people,” Prigožinin said in an audio message released by his spokesman on Wednesday.

Russia has lost control in several villages, for example in the village of Pjatykhatky, Prigožinin said, blaming the situation on insufficient ammunition and weapon stocks.

Prigozhin estimates that Ukraine has already tried to cross the Dnieper River, which divides the front lines, in its counterattack.

“One morning Russia will wake up to find that Crimea has also been given to Ukraine,” he said.