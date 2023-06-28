Russian attack | Zelenskyi: Some of Wagner’s mercenaries remained on Ukrainian territory

Zelenskyi said that, according to the Ukrainian military, the situation in northern Ukraine has remained unchanged.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Wednesday, according to the Reuters news agency, that some of Wagner’s mercenaries have remained on Ukrainian territory.

Zelenskyi said that according to the Ukrainian military, however, the situation in northern Ukraine has remained unchanged and under control despite the transfer of Wagner’s soldiers to Belarus.

Mercenary army Wagner’s soldiers have been transferred to the Belarusian side after Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the retreat of his troops after an armed rebellion that lasted about a day.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he had spoken with Prigozhin with the permission of Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which Wagner’s troops announced their withdrawal.

Wagner’s forces started the rebellion on Friday evening, June 23, and advanced during Saturday to about 200 kilometers from Moscow. During the rebellion, Wagner took over, among other things, the city of Rostov-on-Don with a million people.