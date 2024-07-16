Russian attack | Zelenskyi: Russia should be represented at the next peace meeting – Russia reacts cautiously to the proposal

Russian invasion|On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi hinted at the possibility for Russia to participate in the next peace meeting. However, Russia is not believed to be ready for real diplomacy.

16.7. 20:45

Russia has reacted with reservations to the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky to speeches according to which it might be possible for Russia to participate in the upcoming peace conference. According to Russia, it must first understand what Ukraine actually means.

Zelenskyi said on Monday that Russia “should” be represented at the next peace meeting.

Dmitry Peskov

“The first peace meeting was not a peace meeting at all. Perhaps it is important to find out what Zelenskyi really means,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Zelensky’s statement to the Zvezda television channel.

Representatives from more than 90 countries gathered at the peace conference organized in Switzerland in June. Russia called the meeting a waste of time.

However, Russia and Ukraine are far from a peace agreement. Russia wants to keep all the territories it occupies, as well as the four territories it unilaterally annexed in the fall of 2022. Ukraine, on the other hand, demands that Russia withdraw its troops from within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, including Crimea.

“ “It is not clear that Russia is ready for real diplomacy.”

United States said he supported Ukraine’s decision to invite Russia to the peace conference, but was skeptical that Russia was ready for negotiations.

“Of course, we support Ukraine when it wants to invite Russia to the meeting,” a spokesperson for the US State Department Matthew Miller told reporters.

“We have always supported a diplomatic solution when Ukraine is ready for it. However, it is not clear that Russia is ready for real diplomacy,” he said.

Before the June meeting, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin said he was ready for negotiations, as well as a ceasefire, if Ukraine would hand over to Russia the territories that Russia claims to have annexed to itself.

Ukraine and its Western allies rejected Putin’s peace proposal. Zelenskyi called it a “threat demand”.

Worry however, the prolongation of the war is growing in Ukraine. Russia is advancing at the front, albeit slowly, and Donald Trump may win the US presidential election in November.

On Monday, Zelenskyi said he is not worried about a Trump victory. He believes that the United States will continue to support Ukraine regardless of the outcome of the presidential election. The United States is the single largest donor to Ukraine.

However, Trump has said that he will end the war in Ukraine if he wins the election. In Ukraine, it is feared that this means that the country will be pressured into negotiations.

in Russia not the director of Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Center By Alexander Gabuev according to which there is no reason to participate in the peace negotiations as long as it progresses on the front.

“Russia is trying to take advantage of this opportunity as long as possible. It is unlikely that Ukraine’s statements will lead to any practical changes in diplomacy,” Gabuev told the AFP news agency.